Covid-19: Two villages in Serian spark two out of five new clusters in S’wak

KUCHING (Aug 16): Two villages in Serian have sparked two out of five new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update today, SDMC said that Kampung Kakeng and Kampung Bunga Clusters are both community clusters which were declared after some residents from the two villages tested positive recently.

“The Kampung Kakeng Cluster saw 94 people screened with 61 testing positive while the Kampung Bunga Cluster saw 58 people screened with 26 testing positive,” it said.

The other three clusters are the Kampung Goebilt Cluster in Kuching, Lorong Temenggung Haji Gobil Cluster in Kuching and the Jalan Airport Lama Cluster in Bintulu.

“A total of 151 people were screened from the Kampung Goebilt Cluster, with 54 testing positive, while the Lorong Temenggung Haji Gobil Cluster saw 60 people screened with 29 returning positive,” SDMC said.

The Jalan Airport Lama Cluster is a workplace cluster with 31 people screened and 12 testing positive. It involves employees of a financial centre located at Jalan Airport Lama, Paragon Bintulu, said the committee.

SDMC also declared an end to the Jalan Jambusan 2 Cluster in Bau after no new cases were reported from this cluster in the last 28 days.

MORE TO COME