Fallen RMAF personnel to be accorded full military funeral honours — Commander

KUCHING (Aug 16): The four Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel, who were killed in the shooting incident that took place at the Air Force Camp in Kota Samarahan last Friday morning, would be accorded full military funeral honours.

RMAF Air Region 2 commander Major-Gen Dato Shamsudin Kassim said this would be the plan for the fallen Air Force men.

Shamsudin was met by reporters at Kampung Melayu Siniawan Seberang in Bau near here early yesterday, where he came to pay last respects to the late Cpl Sharif Mohd Siddiq Al-Attas Wan Sabli, who was one of the four fallen RMAF comrades.

Sharif Mohd Siddiq, aged 29, was laid to rest in the village’s Muslim cemetery at around 10am.

Around 70 people, including family members as well as other RMAF personnel, attended the funeral amidst heavy rain.

The RMAF corporal is survived by wife Shima Mustapha, 29, and their three children – the eldest is five years old, the second is three years old, while the youngest is a two-month-old baby boy.

The second of seven siblings, Sharif Mohd Siddiq had served in the RMAF for about 12 years, and had just served in Kuching for two years.

Met by reporters, Shima thanked everyone who had helped her family throughout this period.

“I was informed of his death by my father-in-law. I did not want to believe it until the RMAF official announced his name – only then did I accept the fact that he’s gone.

“We’re a very close-knit family, and he was very close to his children; that’s the reason why we wanted to stay by his side until the burial ceremony.

“His wish to have lunch with the family was unfulfilled; he had told me (prior to the shooting incident) to wait for him for lunch,” said the widow, unable to contain her emotions.

Sharif Mohd Siddiq’s youngest brother, Sharif Mohamad Syukri, aged 15, never expected that a recent ‘haircut date’ would be their last hangout time together.

“We’re very close; I’m very sad for this loss.

“We recently had our haircut together, and that was the last time we chatted.

“I had also helped him paint his new house, which he and his family had just moved into; it is just behind our house,” he said.

Sharif Mohd Siddiq’s father Wan Sabli Wan Saie, aged 56, thanked the RMAF for the help and contributions rendered to the family.

“My gratitude to Air Region 2 commander Major-Gen Datuk Shamsudin Kassim, who came this morning to pay his last respects to my son.

“I feel proud that my son had died as a martyr. Being a former army man, I’m used to all these incidents, and of course, I’m very sad that it happened to my son.

“I saw him last the day before the incident. He had asked me to go for a haircut, which I did that Thursday evening,” said Wan Sabli.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the remains of Sharif Mohd Siddiq were returned to the family at around 11pm last Saturday following the completion of a post-mortem.

The body of another victim had also been returned to the family in Asajaya yesterday morning.

The post-mortem on the third RMAF personnel was conducted in the late afternoon yesterday, while that of the fourth would be done by this morning at the latest.