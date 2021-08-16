‘Garfield’ cheers up vaccine recipients

KOTA KINABALU: A cosplay enthusiast turned up in a Garfield costume for his vaccination in Limbahau.

Stanley Catherimus, 40, from Kg Kinuta in Papar wanted to bring cheer to those waiting to be vaccinated.

The supervisor of Sabah Port Sdn Bhd’s Landing and Shipping division said he also wanted to create awareness on the importance of being vaccinated as protection against the Covid-19 virus.

More than 60 per cent of residents in Limbahau have been vaccinated, according to its Community Development Leader (PPM) Datuk Johnny Mositun.

Mositun said that a survey by the Community Development Leader Unit found that about 65 per cent of people from 40 villages in Limbahau received the vaccine either through the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach program or registration with MySejahtera.

Mositun is optimistic that with the good response from the residents, herd immunity in Limbahau can be achieved the latest by October this year.

“This however will depend on the number of vaccines supplied to Limbahau,” he said.

Mositun added that the Limbahau Community Development Leader Unit will be requesting the Papar health office and relevant authorities to conduct a second phase of the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Program to cater to those who have yet to be vaccinated.

“There are not many people who have yet to be vaccinated in the constituency,” said Mositun, adding that some of those in this group are anti-vaxxers.

He said this when met on Sunday at the vaccination outreach programme phase 1 for Limbahau that was being conducted at Mositun Sungkadon Novoung multipurpose hall at Kg Novoung.

Mositun, who is also Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Limbahau chief, said the Limbahau Community Development Leader Unit is fully prepared should a second phase of the outreach program is conducted there.

“We have the existing venue and facility to do so. However, we leave it to the Ministry of Health to decide if there is a need for the second phase of the outreach program for Limbahau,” he said.

The former Deputy State Assembly Speaker also said that the Unit is ready to conduct walk-in vaccination at the multipurpose hall in Kg Novoung should the need arise as it wants to help the state government achieve herd immunity among the population by October this year.

According to Mositun, a vaccination program had also been conducted by the Community Development Leader Unit last month and they have learnt a lot from the experience.

“We received constructive criticisms from the public on social media and I have taken note of all the comments and complaints about how we conducted the first Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Programme on July 24 and 25.

“Based on the comments and complaints, we improved our service to the people including easing the traffic flow and providing shade for the people waiting outside the hall to be vaccinated,” he said.

Meanwhile in conjunction with the month-long National Day celebration, Mositun said those who were vaccinated over the weekend each received a Jalur Gemilang.

This is to boost their spirit of patriotism, he said.