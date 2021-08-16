Hajiji: Fly Jalur Gemilang, State flag with pride and patriotism

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has called upon Malaysians throughout Sabah to fly the Jalur Gemilang (national flag)

and state flags with pride and patriotism during the National month.

“Let us set aside all differences and be united to surmount all challenges facing the nation particularly in combating the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said at the

launch of the state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang at the State Administrative Centre near here Monday.

He said the National Month should be a common platform for all Malaysians to draw upon strength for the country and Sabah to progress.

During the ceremony, Hajiji presented flags to State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Haji Safar Untong, State Federal Secretary Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed, Tan Sri T C Goh representing the chambers of commerce and

industry, Dr Rahimatsah Amat on behalf of the non-governmental organisations and Kinabalu Parks Senior Park Ranger, Engelbert Panil.

To mark the this year’s state-level National Day celebration, the Jalur Gemilang and State flag would be hoisted at the summit of Mount Kinabalu by park rangers led by Engelbert.

More than 20,000 national and state flags were being distributed to the public and private sectors in conjunction with the National Month.