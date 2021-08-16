Kapit cops arrest armed robbery suspect during raid on longhouse

KAPIT (Aug 16): A Kapit Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team arrested an armed robbery suspect during a raid on a longhouse at Nanga Sebatu, Rajang River on Saturday.

Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bain confirmed the raid was conducted around 10pm following a tip-off.

He revealed that when the police team arrived, the suspect had tried to escape by running up to the first floor of the longhouse and then jumping out a window.

Freddy said the suspect then ran to the riverbank and jumped into the river but failed to elude the police.

The suspect in his 20s is believed to have robbed a Kapit New Bazaar store on Aug 8 at around 8.45pm.

It is understood that the suspect used a six-inch knife to steal some RM600 from the cash register.

There was a slight struggle with the cashier, who was slightly wounded in the mouth and required outpatient treatment at Kapit Hospital.

The suspect has since been remanded to facilitate the investigation into the case.