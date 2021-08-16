LDP proposes politically neutral PM

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin on Monday proposed a politically neutral Prime Minister to be appointed to govern the country for the next few months until the next general election is called.

He said the political game in Malaysia had turned up a notch following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister, as the two main political blocs would be scrambling to secure parliamentary majority in the next few days in order to seize the Prime Minister’s post.

He said Muhyiddin’s resignation was expected as the latter had lost majority support in Parliament.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has appointed Muhyiddin as caretaker Prime Minister, just like the way it was with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.”

In the next few days, Chin said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalitions would be racing against each other to secure majority support.

But no matter who wins, he said the ruling coalition would have to form the federal cabinet and appoint the respective ministers all over again, whist the Covid-19 pandemic raged on across the country.

“At the end of the day, the people are the ones who suffer from the political chaos and impact of Covid-19.”

Chin said Muhyiddin had lost the majority support because 14 Umno parliamentarians, including those with court cases, have withdrawn their support for PN.

He said the 14 Umno members of parliament (MPs) have stated that they would not support PH too, especially Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Democratic Action Party (DAP), so it seemed that PH would not be able to form the government as well with the backing from 105 MPs at the most, if Dr Mahathir and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal ally themselves with PH.

Hence, Chin opined that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong could appoint a politically neutral Prime Minister to govern the country until the next general election.

“Under the present circumstances, there will not be political stability under the PH or PN government.”

He expressed regret over the political leaders who were engrossed with the Prime Minister’s post to advance their political interests.

“Without political stability, it will be very difficult for our country to progress.”