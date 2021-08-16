Longhouse chiefs asked to impose stricter SOPs

TATAU (Aug 16): Longhouse chiefs have been asked to impose stricter standard operating procedures (SOPs) among their villagers.

Native Laws and Customs Assistant Minister Datuk John Sikie Tayai said longhouse folk must strictly adhere to the SOPs to prevent Covid-19 from infecting their communities.

“We have to remain vigilant, if the virus has already spread in our longhouses, it will be very difficult for us to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“If one of our people gets infected, it will easily spread and infect others,” he said when presenting the Minor Rural Project (MRP) cheques to three village security and development committees (JKKKs) at Tatau District Office on Sunday.

He pointed out that although most adults had been vaccinated against Covid-19, they should still protect children aged 17 and below who have yet to or cannot be vaccinated.

Sikie also advised the people to avoid mass gatherings such as funeral ceremonies.

He said people tend to spend more time at funeral gatherings, which raises the risk of spreading the virus as there may be those from other areas paying their last respects.

MRP grant cheques totalling RM54,000 were presented to the JKKKs of Rumah Jampi Iran, Rumah Francis Lagan, and Rumah Danggat Nuing under the fourth stage of MRP distribution in Kakus.

“As I always mentioned, the priority for these MRP grants were to repair or to rebuild new longhouses.

“Thus I hope the MRP allocation will be used accordingly by the recipients,” Sikie said.

Over RM300,000 worth of MRP grants have been presented to recipients from Bawan, Pengkalan Lobang, Sungai Bawang, Arip, and Tau under Kakus constituency.