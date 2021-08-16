Man in Miri fined RM1,300 for being involved in illegal betting on football

MIRI (Aug 16): A man was fined RM1,300 in default one month’s imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Courts here today for being involved in illegal betting on football.

He paid the fine.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu meted out the sentence on 53-year-old Tsen Hon Wei of Kampung Pengkalan Lutong here after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Tsen was charged under Section 6(1) of the Betting Act 1953 which carries a fine of not more than RM5,000 or a jail term not exceeding six months or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Tsen was found to be involved in illegal betting on football during Euro 2020.

He committed the offence on July 3, 2021 at around 11.50pm at a house in Jalan Picasso, Lutong.