Minister goes all out in securing house, welfare aid for ageing couple

MIRI (Aug 16): The elderly couple, whose plight was made known to Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin early last month, has just been relocated to a People’s Housing Plan (RPR) quadruplex flat unit at Bandar Baru Permyjaya here.

Originally hailing from Kapit, Sulai Jampong, 77, and his wife Basie Achat, 62, came to Miri decades ago to work at a carpentry factory here.

However, due to old age and deteriorating eyesight, they were forced to retire.

At first, they took temporary shelter at a relative’s house, but later on they occupied a wooden shed built near a farm in Permyjaya, where they took up farming with a neighbour.

When Lee first visited the couple on July 9 this year, he immediately requested the Welfare Department to carry out an investigation.

After that, the minister sought help from Housing Development Corporation (HDC) chief executive officer Mohamad Asman Ahmad to look for a suitable low-cost housing unit for the couple.

“After HDC officers had identified three suitable units for Sulai and his wife, they brought the couple to all three houses, for them to choose which one they would like to settle into.

“After having made the choice, which was the one nearest to the farm (about one-minute walk), the procedures of applying for water and electricity supply, as well as some minor repair works, came next.

“It took the couple around two weeks to settle in – thanks to the volunteers from Senadin Service Centre, and also those from the relevant authorities,” said Lee during his visit to the couple’s new house last Saturday.

The minister, who is Senadin assemblyman, also commended Miri Welfare Office for providing RM300 for the couple to buy some key home appliances and daily necessities for their new house.

“After this, they would receive monthly allowance of RM500 from the Welfare Department, for them to cover their utilities bills and food expenses,” said Lee, adding that the couple is also eligible for cash aid distributed under Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS), which would be deposited directly to Sulai’s bank account.