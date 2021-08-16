Miri Magistrates’ Court fines man RM900 for running unlicensed business

MIRI (Aug 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM900 in default one month in prison for running a business without a valid licence.

Pui Jin Choi, 55, from Mile 17 Jalan Kuching-Serian, Siburan paid the fine.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted Pui on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 3(1) of the Businesses, Professions and Trade Licences Ordinance.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000 upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Pui ran a business at an unnumbered hut at Jalan Padang Kerbau here without a valid licence from the Miri City Council.

He committed the offence on July 24, 2021 at around 4pm.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case while Pui was unrepresented by counsel.