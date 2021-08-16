MMA hopes public health-related issues won’t be forgotten as country faces yet another leadership crisis

KUCHING (Aug 16): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) hopes that public health-related issues will not be conveniently forgotten as the country faces yet another leadership crisis.

Its president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said whoever is taking over as the next government must ensure the well-being of healthcare workers during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“The political landscape may be changing but nothing much has changed for our healthcare workers who are still struggling daily with rising cases of Covid-19, burnout, lack of manpower, beds, oxygen and equipment.

“The longstanding issue of contract doctors also has not been resolved up to now and from the looks of things, this too may be put on hold yet again thanks to politics,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Subramaniam said the next government of the day must prioritise the well-being of healthcare workers during these trying times.

He said even though there is an expected downtrend in hospital admissions by the end of this month due to ramped up vaccinations, public hospitals are still overwhelmed with some states starting to see a spike of Covid-19 cases.

“We have already lost close to 400 junior doctors who decided they had enough while the patience of their colleagues are wearing thin. It may be a matter of time before more similarly throw in the towel,” he cautioned.

He said MMA had stated before that the government should not take the matter lightly as the growing frustration can have a serious impact on the standard of care in the country’s public healthcare system.

“Our healthcare workers seem to be taken for granted. Many feel that their services are only needed now because of the pandemic. The Hippocratic Oath is often emphasised but our comrades are being stretched to the limits. Many have even perished from Covid-19 infection.”

According to him, it has been close to a month since Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin informed MMA that it would be invited for policy discussions.

Dr Subramaniam, however, said no discussion had taken place, to date.

“Regardless of the outcome in the country’s leadership, urgency is required in addressing these issues,” he added.

Muhyiddin is expected to tender his resignation during an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.