Muhyiddin arrives at Istana Negara for royal audience ahead of rumoured resignation (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived at Istana Negara for his royal audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Escorted by at least 12 police outriders, Muhyiddin waved to media personnel covering his arrival before his vehicle drove into the palace at around 12.20pm as part of a 15-car convoy.

He was earlier spotted at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya where he attended a special Cabinet meeting. It is uncertain what the meeting was about.

Earlier today, the attorney general, inspector-general of police, chief secretary to the government, and the Elections Commission chairman were also seen at the Istana for an audience with the King.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof was reported to have said that Muhyiddin is expected to make a special announcement today.

Yesterday, it was reported that Muhyiddin is likely to tender his resignation to the Agong today, after informing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders of his decision during a high-level meeting. – Malay Mail