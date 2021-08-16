Muhyiddin quits as PM with no clear successor in sight

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin became the country’s shortest ruling prime minister after he officially tendered his resignation today amid a prolonged and fractious power struggle with Umno that has left the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in tatters.

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, in an Instagram post, confirmed that the Cabinet has tendered its resignation to the Agong. Muhyiddin is now expected to address the nation soon.

The Pagoh MP led a tumultuous term that spanned just seventeen months as he headed a fragile bloc of political parties that quickly turned against each other while he battled a pandemic that had wreaked havoc on the economy and killed thousands.

In the last few days of his premiership, Muhyiddin faced mounting pressure from both his political opponents and the public angered by a worsening public health crisis.

It is still uncertain who will succeed him as prime minister, with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob among names proposed for a new Umno-led coalition while Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan has yet to show it commands the majority in Dewan Rakyat. – Malay Mail

