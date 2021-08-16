Muhyiddin says failed to save Perikatan govt due to those who are power-hungry

Monday, August 16
A man watches a live telecast of caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech on his phone August 16, 2021. – Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin claimed today he failed to save his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government as a result of the purported greed for power from certain quarters.

In his national address today announcing his resignation as prime minister, Muhyiddin said he had resorted to many ways to save the coalition, but inevitably failed.

“I did many things until the last minute to save the PN government, at least until the job of managing the pandemic, the vaccination programme and for economic rehabilitation.

“But these attempts did not work as there were parties who were greedy to grab power, rather than prioritising your lives and livelihoods,” said the Pagoh MP. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

