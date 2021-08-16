Nanta: Contributions to Sarawak as federal minister among proudest achievements

KUCHING (Aug 16): Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, in a farewell message as Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister today, cited his contributions to Sarawak as among his proudest achievements as a member of the Federal Cabinet.

“I am proud that to a certain extent I was able to help Sarawak obtain the LPG Regulatory Exemption in the state, obtain permission for SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd to become an oil company in Sarawak.

“Also, I was able to assist in resolving the petroleum sales tax issue between Sarawak and and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas). These achievements have become among the important events for the Sarawak government,” he said in a statement.

Nanta, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general, said he had many more plans for the ministry but time was not on his side.

“If I had been given more time to serve, I would have many more plans to implement. For now, I will just have to act according to the political situation the country is facing,” he said.

He extended his appreciation to caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for having appointed him as a minister 17 months ago.

He also took the opportunity to thank all who had rendered him the support during his time leading the ministry.

“What the country is facing amid the Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented and the pandemic hit not just Malaysia but other nations across the globe.

“The ministry has faced various challenges, especially on prices and supply of essential goods including face masks and other issues such as panic buying during this pandemic,” he said.

Nanta believed that all officers and staff with the ministry would continue to render their support and assistance to the country and the people.

He also thanked Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for his confidence in him, by nominating him as one of the Sarawakian MPs to be part of the Federal Cabinet.

“I would like to thank all Perikatan Nasional Cabinet ministers and the Chief Secretary for the cooperation given to me, as well as the media throughout the country who had supported the ministry in disseminating information to the community,” he added.