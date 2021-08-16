Only fully vaccinated individuals should be allowed to work, advises S’wak Health Dept

KUCHING (Aug 16): The Health Department has advised that only fully vaccinated individuals be allowed to work, especially those working in enclosed premises, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, SDMC said this is in view of the rising number of Delta variant cases as well as increased workplace clusters.

“To date, a total of 1,653,259 individuals (80.9 per cent) in Sarawak have completed their two-dose Covid-19 vaccination, while another 166,415 are still waiting for their second jab this month.

“Overall, we have 1,819,674 eligible adults who are expected to receive their full dose by the end of August,” said the committee.

In acknowledging that there are still those who have not completed the second dose of the vaccine, SDMC said flexibility would be given to business operations in Sarawak this month where eligible working individuals must have at least received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“For those who are not eligible to receive the vaccination due to health reasons, they can show their health record, which must be obtained from an authorised health officer,” it said.

SDMC said based on data it has obtained, only fully vaccinated individuals are protected from serious complications caused by Covid-19.

“Therefore those who have not completed their Covid-19 vaccination are advised not to expose themselves at high-risk areas such as crowded and poorly ventilated areas, particularly when transmission of infection remains high in the community.

“It is also highly recommended that these individuals adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP), especially when they dine-in or work at eateries,” SDMC said.

In a Facebook post last night, the Ministry of Health said Sarawak recorded the highest number of Covid-19 Delta variant cases at 272 as of Aug 10.

The first Delta variant case in Sarawak was detected on June 18, involving a 56-year-old man from Kuching.

The case was classified as an Import B case as the man had entered Sarawak from another state.