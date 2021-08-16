Opposition leader Anwar thanks outgoing PM, urges nation to remain calm during transition

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lauded Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the latter’s decision today to resign as the prime minister.

The move would provide a fresh opportunity for the country to alter its current trajectory, he said.

“I urge all parties to remain calm and pray that Malaysia recovers strongly in facing the health and economic crises at the moment,” Anwar said in a statement.

“I thank [Muhyiddin] for his service to the country.”

Muhyiddin resigned as the prime minister today and has since been reappointed to the position in a caretaker capacity by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The resignation came after he lost his parliamentary majority when nearly a dozen Umno MPs openly rejected him.

No successor has been named and the major political parties are believed to be negotiating to secure the support needed to install a leader of their choice as the next prime minister.

Earlier, the Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, ruled out the dissolution of Parliament to trigger a fresh general election by citing the Covid-19 pandemic. — Malay Mail