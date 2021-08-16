PM’s resignation time to reclaim 2018 general election mandate – Guan Eng

KUCHING (Aug 16): Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said yesterday that Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the opposition bloc comprising 105 MPs must reclaim the 2018 general election mandate following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation, expected to be today.

“PH together with the opposition bloc comprising 105 MPs should not waste time but adopt a big tent approach to reclaim their mandate as a constitutionally elected government by the people.

“Only by starting from a base of 105 opposition MPs, can the PH Plus MPs reclaim the 2018 general election mandate that was robbed by a backdoor government comprising parties who were rejected by the people,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lim, who is former finance minister, said both Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal must bear the responsibility to work together to reclaim the mandate of the people.

“There must be a real alternative to the failed Perikatan Nasional (PN) government that caused the record number of (Covid-19) infections and deaths as well as failing to pull the country out of the economic recession.

“Sticking to the failed PN government is not the solution to the problem the nation is facing, when the entire PN government is the problem,” said the Bagan MP.

Responding to anti-DAP media reports on DAP MPs Tony Pua and Ong Kian Ming having discussions with PN ministers, he said: “The PH Presidential Council has allowed all leaders the liberty to discuss and talk to opponents on the political situation except for the top three leaders in PH who must consult each other before doing so.”

“Except for the top three leaders from DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), many MPs and leaders from all three parties in PH have on their own accord held many discussions on their own with political opponents.

“However, such discussions are subject to both approval from their respective party leadership and the PH Presidential Council for it to take effect,” added Lim.

He thus urged party members to continue staying united despite the anti-DAP media reports.

“DAP members should not allow these anti-DAP media reports portraying DAP unfavourably to divide us,” he said.

It has been reported that Muhyiddin is expected to tender his resignation during an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.