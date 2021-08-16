Political turmoil last thing that Malaysia needs, says PBB Women chief

KUCHING (Aug 16): Political turmoil will worsen the situation in the country and it is the last thing that Malaysia needs now, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women chief Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said that what was needed now was political stability so that the government could focus on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuilding the economy.

“What is needed now is political stability so that the government can focus on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, helping the people affected by the pandemic, and rebuilding the economy of the people and the country (in the) Post-Covid Recovery Plan.

“Stop all dispute and power struggle. It will throw Malaysia into further abyss and make future recovery more difficult,” she said in a statement today.

Fatimah, who is Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister, noted that the decision taken by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to resign was to end the political crisis.

“After trying various ways to end the political crisis but to no avail. Because he has lost the simple majority, he has no other choice but to resign,” she said.

Fatimah pointed out that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had appointed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as caretaker prime minister until there is successor to the post.

“With that, his efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and help the affected people to survive can be continued,” she said.

Muhyiddin had officially tendered his resignation today amid a prolonged and fractious power struggle with Umno that has left the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in tatters.

However, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, noting that with most state legislative constituencies still categorised as Covid-19 red zones, decreed that calling for a General Election would not be the best option for the country.

While confirming Muhyiddin has resigned as prime minister along with his Cabinet ministers, the King also said that Muhyiddin will now serve as caretaker prime minister until his successor, who commands the majority of the Dewan Rakyat, is appointed from among the MPs.