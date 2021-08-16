PSB calls for Parliament to convene urgently to choose next government

KUCHING (Aug 16): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) wants Parliament to be convened urgently for a vote of confidence to be taken in order for it to choose the next government.

The PSB secretariat said in a statement today that such a vote of confidence is necessary as the country needs strong leadership in these desperate times when the Covid 19 pandemic is raging out of control in Malaysia.

“PSB does not agree that such support can be expressed by way of statutory declarations or personal pledges from any political party leader,” the secretariat said in response to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as prime minister and his subsequent appointment as caretaker pending the appointment of a new prime minister.

“PSB wishes to state its stand that the person who is to be appointed as the new prime minister must be one who commands the support of a majority of the members of the Dewan Rakyat by way of a vote of confidence taken in the Dewan.”

PSB has two MPs — Baru Bian (Selangau) and Datuk Masir Kujat (Sri Aman).