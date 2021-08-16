Report: GPS willing to support Ismail Sabri as next PM, says Nanta

KUCHING (Aug 16): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is willing to render its support to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob if the Umno vice-president is selected as the next prime minister to lead the country, said GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta, who is Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, described Ismail Sabri as “a natural option” since the Umno leader is now the deputy prime minister.

“I think GPS has no problem with Ismail Sabri because he’s already the deputy prime minister. We can accept him as the prime ministerial candidate for Perikatan Nasional (PN) and PN Plus.

“We are part of the government and even though we are not part of the PN, as part of the government, we would like to see the government still able to carry on even if there is a change in the stewardship or leadership,” he told Malaysiakini last night.

Nanta said GPS – Sarawak’s ruling coalition holds on to its principles and belief that the federal government must be stable.

Nevertheless, he said Ismail Sabri had not asked GPS MPs – 18 in total to declare their official support for him.

According to him, GPS backing Ismail Sabri – if selected to be Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s successor – will not be a major issue.

He said this is because Muhyiddin had done much for Sarawak.

“Muhyiddin has been nice to Sarawak. What we asked for in terms of (oil) royalty – we got even during Pakatan Harapan time but he allowed us to impose another five per cent sales tax on petroleum export products.

“We achieved many things under Muhyiddin so we feel that this government can continue paying attention to Sarawak. We would like to see that the government does not collapse because the government can serve Sarawak’s interest,” pointed out the Kapit MP.

Nanta added that all GPS wanted to see is a stable government to continue fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been reported that Muhyiddin had told 23 Cabinet members – nine ministers and 14 deputy ministers that he would tender his resignation during an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

The PN government, under Muhyiddin’s leadership, comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Rakyat Sabah (STAR), Barisan Nasional (BN), GPS, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and independent MPs.