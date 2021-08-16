RM48 mln for bridge construction, road upgrading projects in Long Teran – Penguang

MIRI (Aug 16): The state government has set aside RM48 million for bridge construction and road upgrading projects in Long Teran, Tinjar, Baram.

This was disclosed by Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who is also Marudi assemblyman, who said the projects will link Long Teran Kanan and Long Teran Batu/Kiri.

“These projects, building a bridge and upgrading of road, worth RM48 million are to improve livelihood and further support socio-economic development among the people in these areas.

“This is part of the Projek Rakyat which has been approved by the Chief Minister and the Sarawak government for Marudi constituency in May this year,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

He added that the Public Works Department (JKR) Miri is currently working on the alignment and designs of the projects.

Earlier, Penguang together with JKR Miri visited Long Teran for a discussion and engagement session related to the projects between the local community leaders.

Penguang also visited several projects under the state government’s rural transformation programme (RTP) and minor rural project (MRP) which have been and are being implemented in the area.

These include a jetty, school hall, as well as the installation of electrical cables for the Long Teran Rural Electricity Supply Extension through the Rural Electrification Scheme (RES).

Penguang expressed his gratitude to community leaders and headmen including Abraham David (Long Teran Batu), Lah Anyie (Long Teran Kanan A), Malang Lenjau (Long Teran Kanan B) and Rufus Ding (Long Teran Kiri) for their support and cooperation to ensure smooth implementation of the projects.