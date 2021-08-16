Sarawak tops the list of Delta variant cases nationwide with 272

KUCHING (Aug 16): Sarawak has recorded the most number of Covid-19 Delta variant cases at 272 — the only state with three-digit infections from the variant as of Aug 10, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

In a Facebook post last night, the ministry said Selangor, which has topped the country’s list of infections for many weeks, had the second highest number of cases from the variant at 31.

The ministry said other states and territories that also recorded two-digit Delta variant cases were Pahang (19), Johor (16), Labuan (14), Kuala Lumpur (13), and Kedah (13).

For the freshest news, join our Telegram Channel

Other states and territories that reported single-digit Delta cases were Negeri Sembilan (9); Melaka (8); Terengganu (7); Putrajaya (6); Perak, Sabah, and Perlis — four cases each; Kelantan (3), and Penang (1).

“This brought the country’s cumulative number of Delta cases to 424,” said MoH.

The other states and territories that recorded new Delta cases yesterday were Kedah (7); Johor (5); Terengganu (5); Putrajaya (4); Perak (3); Kelantan (2); Kuala Lumpur (2); Negeri Sembilan (2); as well as Sabah, Perlis, and Pahang (1).

The first Delta variant case in Sarawak was detected on June 18, involving a 56-year-old man from Kuching.

It was classified as an Import B case, which originated from other states in the country.

The highly infectious Delta variant was first detected in India late last year.