Scrap metal buyer arrested for allegedly setting car on fire in Batu Kawah

KUCHING (Aug 16): Police arrested a 40-year-old scrap metal buyer on Saturday for allegedly setting a car on fire at Jalan Batu Kawah the day before.

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said the suspect was arrested at the Kota Sentosa police station.

“From our initial investigation, it was found that the suspect believed the 26-year-old victim wanted to steal his car tyre rims.

“The suspect got angry and rammed into the victim’s (empty) car from behind until the car fell into the drain,” Lim said in a statement.

According to him, the suspect admitted ramming into the victim’s car and then escaping from the scene.

“However, the suspect returned to the scene again and this time he got hold of a barrel of petrol and poured it over the victim’s car and torched it,” he said.

Lim said while the car was ablaze, a motorcyclist passed by and stopped to find out what had happened.

“When the motorcyclist was questioning the suspect, another car arrived and three persons got out to attack the suspect.

“The suspect then fled the scene using the witness’ motorcycle. However, the very next day, the suspect contacted the witness and returned his motorcycle,” Lim said.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for arson.