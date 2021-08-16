SDMC: Cinemas, cineplexes not allowed to operate in Phase 3 districts in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 16): Cinemas or cineplexes in districts in Sarawak under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan are not allowed to operate, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC made this call after the National Security Council (NSC) updated the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Phase 3 today.

Most of Sarawak, save for the Southern Zone, has been under Phase 3 since Aug 9.

The Southern zone comprises Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Simunjan, Asajaya, Serian and Tebedu.

According to the update, most of the SOPs for Phase 3 remain the same as the version released last week.

Premises that will remain closed under Phase 3 are those offering spa, reflexology and massage services, wellness centres as well as manicure and pedicure centres.

Night clubs, pubs and karaoke, including family karaoke, are also prohibited.

Theme parks and family leisure centres should also remain closed too under Phase 3 of the NRP, according to the SOP.

NSC said premises and studios that were used for organising activities such as yoga, zumba and the like are not allowed to open under Phase 3.

Similarly, prayer activities at hotel lounges as well as indoor or outdoor busking activities would remain prohibited.

Social gatherings or events such as weddings and receptions, engagement ceremonies, ‘tahlil’, celebrations such as anniversary and birthday as well as reunion and retreat will also remain prohibited under Phase 3.

Mass activities that involve major movements and gathering that is difficult to maintain physical distancing such as fun run, fun ride, marathon and triathlon cannot be organised.

Whatever activities that would bring many people to one venue which would hinder physical distancing must be prohibited, the SOP said.

Inter-district and inter-state travel is still not allowed without police permit under Phase 3, according to the SOP.