Self-employed man dies after four-wheel-drive overturns in Daro

DARO (Aug 16): A self-employed man perished after the four-wheel-drive he was driving skidded off the road and overturned at Jalan Kelai here at 9.50pm last night.

According to Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, the deceased was identified as Aziman Jaafar, 34, from Kampung Semop.

“He was driving towards Kampung Kelai from Kampung Semop.

“When he reached the scene, it is believed that he lost control of the car before it skidded off and overturned, causing the victim to be trapped under the car,” he said in a statement today.

Alexson said the victim who sustained head injuries, was pulled out by members of the public and rushed to Daro Hospital by his family members.

“However, when they arrived at Batang Lassa ferry point, the victim was pronounced dead by paramedics from Daro Hospital who waited for them there.

“The body was taken to Daro Hospital. It will be examined and undergo a swab test today,” he added.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.