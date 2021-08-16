Several ministers go online to say goodbye

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Several Cabinet ministers have taken to social media to bid farewell, minutes after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today.

Among others, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin posted on Instagram, confirming that the Cabinet had tendered its resignation to His Majesty.

“Thank you for the opportunity to once again serve the nation, May God bless Malaysia,” he wrote in his instastory.

Earlier, Muhyiddin held a special Cabinet meeting, which lasted about three hours, at the Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya, before going for an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah around noon at Istana Negara.

However, at the time of writing, there has been no official announcement yet on the status of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. Muhyiddin is expected to make a special announcement on it later today. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —