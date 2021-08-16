Sibu store supervisor killed in three-vehicle pileup

SIBU (Aug 16): A 28-year-old home improvement chainstore supervisor was killed on the spot in an accident involving three vehicles at Jalan Deshon here today.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit identified the victim as Jaszrel Julian Rantai Jeffery from Jalan Permai Timur here.

He said the incident happened at 9.20am, when Jaszrel was heading towards Sungai Merah from the direction of Sibu Hospital.

“When he reached Jalan Deshon, the vehicle went out of control and flew over a road divider before it landed in the opposite lane and collided with a van coming from Sungai Merah.

“The van was later hit on its left side by a petrol tanker truck that was moving in the same direction,” Stanley said in a statement today.

He said Jaszrel was pronounced dead at the scene by Sibu Hospital medical personnel.

The 30-year-old van driver was taken to the hospital for treatment while the tanker truck driver, 28, escaped unhurt, he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Janggan Muling said they received a call about the accident at 9.30am.

“Bomba managed to extricate the victim through the back door of the car, which was badly damaged in the incident,” he said.