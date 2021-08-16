Tiong urges business owners to stop bringing in illegal foreign workers

BINTULU (Aug 16): Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing today appealed to all business owners to stop bringing in foreign workers through illegal or unofficial means.

“This would not be the first time I have given such advice. But time for mere advice from here onwards is over. It is time for much stricter action for the good of the people,” Tiong said.

He said most of these illegal foreign workers are brought in using lorries to work in various oil palm estates.

“Do the bosses and employers in the logistics field know this? Or do they care to report? If the employers are doing it intentionally and are discovered, they must face the fullest legal repercussions for their actions,” said Tiong.

He added employers are beholden to know whether their employees are involved in shady business or conducting illegal activities, particularly those that benefit their business.

Tiong also warned employers who are ignoring the health and safety of the public in order to protect their own interests.

“There have been as many as four logistics companies in Bintulu, with more than a dozen drivers who have caught Covid-19,” he said.

According to him, the authorities have to actively and closely monitor whether the relevant sectors have properly implemented the standard operating procedures (SOP) including conducting RT-PCR tests once a week.

“Are the industry players willing to give a higher level of cooperation and practise self-discipline to implement the SOP so that we do not waste the previous efforts of containing the pandemic?

“Otherwise, they cannot blame authorities for enforcing even stricter SOP to counteract their recklessness,” said Tiong.

He added Bintulu had previously succeeded in containing the number of daily confirmed cases to a single-digit but unfortunately, it has now rebounded to double-digit.

He said these cases were contributed by outbreaks originating from the industry and transport sectors in Bintulu.

“I also understand that all sectors are facing labour shortages. We are actively communicating and discussing with the Sarawak government to find a better and more secure way of hiring labour.

“We welcome any suggestions that the associations and employer groups can provide,” he said.

Tiong stressed that the issue must be solved in a holistic and not in a rash manner that could ultimately endanger everyone else.