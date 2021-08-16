Two more premises in Sarawak added to HIDE system

KUCHING (Aug 16): Two shopping malls here have been added to the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In the committee’s Covid-19 daily update today, it was revealed that the two shopping malls are the Vivacity Megamall and The Spring Shopping Mall and this brings the number of premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system to 287 to date.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions are not taken and do not need to close except when directed by authorities.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that the police have issued 77 compounds for various violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Sarawak today.

Out of the 77 compounds, 63 were issued in Bintulu while 14 were issued in Kuching.

Topping the list of compounds was visiting premises listed under the ‘negative’ list such as entertainment centres or failing to comply with physical distancing with 62 compounds followed by assembling while not practising physical distancing (8), failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or manually registering before entering a premises (6) and opening premises under the negative list such as entertainment centre (1).

“A man was also arrested for the offence of opening a premise under the “negative list” which is an entertainment center in Bintulu too,” said SDMC.

Since March 18 last year, the committee said the police have issued 9,995 compounds.

Moreover, it added the local authorities under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing had issued 14 compounds for SOPs violations which were issued by the Serian District Council (10), Bau District Council (3) and the Meradong and Julau District Council (1).

The compounds were issues for offences such as failing to register with MySejahtera, having incomplete customer/employee record book, incomplete customer registry book, operating without permission in an area currently under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan and bringing children to public places without reasonable excuse.

The committee said the local authorities have issued a total of 1,426 compounds since Feb 1 this year.

Apart from the police and the Ministry of Local Government and Housing, the Health Ministry have also issued nine compounds for SOPs violations to seven individuals and two compounds to two corparations from Aug 7 to 14.

Out of the number issued by the ministry, two were issued in Kuching, two in Saratok and five in Bintulu.