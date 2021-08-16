Two primary schools among 14 localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 16): Two primary schools were among 14 localities in Sarawak that have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said SK Ng Entuloh in Bukit Mabong has been under the EMCO since August 12, which is to run until August 25, while SK Long Urun in Belaga starts its EMCO today until August 29.

“A longhouse in Kapit namely Rh Robert, Ng Sebatu at Batang Rajang also started its EMCO on August 12 which will end on August 25,” it said in its Covid-19 daily update.

It said four localities will undergo their two-week EMCO, which started yesterday, until August 28.

“They are Rh Sudin, Ng Sipan and Rh Bana, Ng Kebiaw in Song; Uma Bawang, Sg Asap in Belaga; and the rented house of Datang Jaya Enterprise in Bintulu,” it said.

It pointed out that four localities have been imposed with the EMCO from tomorrow until August 30 namely Rh Usai, Lengain, Sebetan in Saratok; Rh Jawa, Suri Lalang, Debak in Betong; Kampung Gayau Padok in Simunjan; and Lorong 1-27, Taman Samarindah in Samarahan.

“In Serian, Kampung Kakeng; Kampung Bunga; Kampung Krangan Jaya and Kampung Krangan Engkatak will undergo the EMCO from August 18 to 31,” it added.

It also said that three localities had their EMCO extended for another two weeks.

“Kampung Punau and Kampung Bunuk in Padawan near here are to go on an extended EMCO from tomorrow until August 30 while the workers’ quarters of Ladang Palmlyn Sdn Bhd in Mukah will be from August 18 to 31,” it said.

The committee also announced that the EMCO for four localities have been lifted.

”Rh Peter, Kampung Rapak Penyau, Pantu in Sri Aman ended its EMCO yesterday while Rh Lihal ak Gemong, Kampung Jaong, Pantu in Sri Aman; Kampung Git, Padawan in Kuching; and Rh Pitre Ambit Tinting Mawang, Jalan Petai in Sarikei had their EMCO lifted today,” it said.