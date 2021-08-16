Willie announces resignation from federal Cabinet on Facebook

KUCHING (Aug 16): Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin was among several ministers who announced their resignation from the federal Cabinet, under former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on Facebook.

In a post today, Willie announced his resignation as Plantation Industries and Commodities Deputy Minister.

“I am very grateful to be given the opportunity to contribute to Malaysia, especially in the national commodities sector. I also thank all the staff at the ministry who are diligent and have given quite good cooperation throughout my service,” he said.

Noting that all prices in the commodities sector have reached an extraordinary high, Willie said he hoped the sector would thrive and be sustainable.

“May our country continue to be peaceful, prosperous, and have a stable political situation in the future,” he said.

He added that as the Puncak Borneo MP, he would continue to work for the people in his constituency.

Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju also announced his resignation as Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) deputy minister on Facebook.

“My last day at the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, with Datuk KSU (secretary general). Thank you KeTSA for the privilege of serving the nation with and through you.

“Thank you for the fond memories and most of all, thank you to each and every civil servant in the ministry for your support, encouragement, and cooperation!” he said in the post.

In an Instagram story, Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin also confirmed that the federal Cabinet has tendered its resignation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

He also expressed his thanks for the opportunity to serve the nation.

Muhyiddin officially resigned today amid a prolonged and fractious power struggle with Umno, which left the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in tatters.