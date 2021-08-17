2,103 cases in Sabah, workplace cluster

KOTA KINABALU: Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Sabah with 2,103 recorded on Auguat 18 and a workplace cluster was identified in Lahad Datu — Kluster Sawit Baiduri.

Close contact screenings contributed 58.4% of the daily cases, while symptomatic and existing clusters contributed 25.3% and 7.6% respectively.

Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 467 cases, followed by Tawau 255, Sandakan 208, Tuaran 200, Keningau 163, Penampang 135, Lahad Datu 78, Kota Belud 71, Tenom 61, Ranau 57, Papar 56, Telupid 48, Putatan 41, Kinabatangan 40, Beaufort 39, Sipitang 35, Tongod 28, Kota Marudu 27, Beluran 24, Semporna 17, Kunak 16, Nabawan 10, Pitas 10, Kalabakan 8, Kudat 5 and Tambunan 4.

Sabah’s vaccination status is 23.6% receiving complete doses.

As of August 16, 47.3% of Sabah adult population have been vaccinated with first dose.

On Monday alone, the State Health Department had administered 52,992 doses of vaccine.