Abd Karim: Not impossible for Muhyiddin to be re-appointed PM

KUCHING (Aug 17): It is not impossible for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be re-appointed as prime minister following the political crisis currently engulfing the country, opined Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“The new prime minister candidate could be from the country’s current old or new leaders, or maybe Muhyiddin himself. If people still can agree with him, I think there is nothing wrong for Muhyiddin to be re-appointed as the Prime Minister,” he told a press conference today on the upcoming National Day celebration.

Regardless, Abdul Karim said whoever takes over the role must be aware of the special rights of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Whoever is going to the country’s next prime minister must be aware of our special rights and make sure those rights are not diminished, unlike what happened for the past over 50 years,” he said.

Abdul Karim said during his time leading the country, Muhyiddin was sympathetic to Sarawak’s cause, enabling the state to reclaim some of its rights.

“We hope whoever that is going to replace Muhyiddin will continue to advance the state’s interests and rights,” he said.