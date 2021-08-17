Another 293 Covid-19 deaths bring Malaysia’s toll past 13,000

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): Malaysia lost another 293 Covid-19 patients today, pushing the number of deaths so far to beyond 13,000.

Since the pandemic began until today, the country has lost 13,077 people to the coronavirus, including 4,053 this month alone.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of the 293 deaths, 251 were locals while the remaining 42 were foreigners.

He added that 44 were brought-in-dead (BID), involving 28 locals and 16 foreigners.

“As of today, there are currently 1,054 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU), with 525 of them requiring breathing assistance,” he said. — Malay Mail

