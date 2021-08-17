Attorney-General’s Chambers publishes govt gazette on Muhyiddin’s appointment as caretaker PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has published a Federal Government Gazette, Ministers of the Federal Government Order 2021 on the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister until the next appointment of the new prime minister.

The gazette is to notify Muhyiddin’s function, where he shall be charged with the responsibility in respect of all departments of the federal government and the subjects for which the departments are responsible until the appointment of the other ministers in the Cabinet.

The order took effect yesterday.

The gazette also notified the revocation of the Ministers of the Federal Government (No. 3) Order 2020 [P.U. (A) 201/2020].

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to appoint Muhyiddin as caretaker prime minister pending the appointment of a new prime minister.

The appointment of the caretaker prime minister was decided upon after His Majesty accepted the resignation of Muhyiddin as prime minister and that of the entire Cabinet effective yesterday. — Bernama