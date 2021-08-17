Bogus doctor nabbed at vaccination centre given 120 hours community service

KUCHING (Aug 17): A 20-year-old male has been ordered to perform 120 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to impersonating a doctor at the Stadium Perpaduan Covid-19 vaccination centre here.

Shah Hairil Izman Dave pleaded guilty to the offence before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi today after she read his social report tendered to court by the State Welfare Department.

The court accepted his plea as recommended by the department.

WIth the order for community service under Section 293(1)(e) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the accused therefore will not be facing the penalty of a maximum of two years in jail or a fine or both upon conviction.

Shah Hairil from Bandar Baru Semariang was arrested at the vaccination centre at 3pm on July 1 this year for the offence under Section 170 of the Penal Code.

While impersonating a doctor from June 16 until his arrest, the accused had with him a fake Sarawak General Hospital staff pass and had entered the hospital 32 times.

He also bought a red and a blue scrub attires and other apparatus used by doctors such as a stethoscope, pulse oximeter and a name tag, going by the name “Dr Shah Hairil Izman”.

He finally got caught impersonating a doctor at the vaccination centre after a real doctor noticed his suspicious behaviour and reported him to the authorities.

Police Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while the accused was not represented.