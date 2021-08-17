Covid-19: After yesterday’s record high, Sarawak’s cases drop to 835 today

KUCHING (Aug 17): Sarawak today recorded 835 new Covid-19 cases, a significant drop of 731 cases from the record high of 1,566 cases reported yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new cases brought the state’s cumulative total to 89,407.

Nationwide, a total of 19,631 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, bringing the country’s cumulative total of positive cases to 1,444,270.

Selangor continued to top the list with 5,753 cases, while Sabah was second on the list with 2,103 cases.

This was followed by Kedah (1,863), Kuala Lumpur (1,765), Johor (1,309), Penang (1,275), Kelantan (1,268), and Perak (1,101).

Other states that recorded three-digit new cases were Pahang (670), Melaka (623), Terengganu (498), and Negeri Sembilan (490).

Putrajaya reported 41 cases today, while Perlis recorded 37.

Only Labuan did not have any new cases today.