Covid-19: Sarawak records two deaths, 835 new cases with Kuching topping list with 464 cases

KUCHING (Aug 17): Kuching continued to record the majority of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak with 464 out of the total 835 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In addition, the state recorded two deaths from Covid-19 today, with one each in Kanowit and Serian.

“In Kanowit, the death involved a 79-year-old man who was found positive on August 12 and passed away at Sibu Hospital. He had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

“In Serian, the death was an 77-year-old woman who was found positive on August 1 and passed away at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). She had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia,” the committee said.

These brought the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 489 while the cumulative total of positive cases is now 89,407.

Another district that recorded triple-digit cases was Samarahan with 142, said the committee.

Other districts that recorded double-digit cases were Serian with 40, followed by Pusa (33), Bau (22), Simunjan (17), Bintulu, Lundu and Dalat (15) and Sibu and Sri Aman (10).

Seventeen districts recorded single-digit cases, namely Tebedu with eight, Mukah and Song (7), Miri (6), Tatau (5), Lawas (3), Kapit, Asajaya, Kabong, Subis and Selangau (2) and one eac in Saraikei, Lubok Antu, Saratok, Belaga, Sebauh and Bukit Mabong.

No new cases were recorded in the remaining 12 districts.

SDMC said that from the new cases today, 439 were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 187 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 61 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 145 from other screenings at health facilities.

There were also three import cases involving individuals who returned or entered from other states, with two from Johor and one from Selangor.

“A total of 698 cases are asymptomatic, which accounts for 83.59 per cent of the cases today,” said the committee.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 581 recovery and discharged cases today, bringing the total tally of recoveries to 79,136 or 88.51 per cent out of the overall cases.

“A total of 328 were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and PKRC under SGH, 67 from PKRC Unimas, 62 from PKRC Serian, Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri (37), Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC Sri Aman (37), Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu (15), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu (13), PKRC Betong (10), PKRC Mukah (8), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei (3), and PKRC Lawas (1),” it said.

There are still a total of 9,598 patients still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, with 34 cases in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 12 on intubation.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 241 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 4,912 individuals at 100 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, 137,337 individuals have completed their quarantine period.