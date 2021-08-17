Covid-19: Three supermarkets spark three out of four new clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 17): Three supermarkets in Sarawak have sparked three out of four new Covid-19 clusters in the state, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 daily update today.

The three workplace clusters are dubbed the Jalan Johari Sunam Cluster in Bintulu, Jalan Akses Cluster in Sri Aman and Jalan Seringgok Cluster in Bau and all three were declared after some of the supermarket workers tested positive recently.

“The Jalan Johari Sunam Cluster saw 34 people screened, with five testing positive. The Jalan Akses Cluster saw 74 people screened, out of which 13 were found positive. As for the Jalan Seringgok Cluster, a total of 63 people were screened with 16 found positive,” said the committee.

The other new cluster in the state is the Jalan Lembah Hijau Cluster in Miri, which is a community cluster involving several families living in Kampung Lopeng Tengah and Kampung Wireless, Jalan Riam in Miri and was declared after 31 people were found positive from a total of 69 people screened.

Currently, there are a total of 109 active clusters in the state, out of which 14 recorded 187 new cases today.

The Braang Payang Cluster topped the list with 51 cases, followed by the Kampung Bintawa Hilir Cluster (37), Bungey Cluster (33), Kampung Pulo Ulu Cluster (29), Kampung Haji Baki Cluster (14), Kampung Kakeng Cluster (4), Jalan Johari Sunam Cluster (4), Jalan Akses Cluster (4), Kampung Bintawa Tengah Cluster (3), Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster (3), Jalan Lembah Hijau Cluster (2), Sega Cluster (1), Long Maktub Cluster (1) and Jalan Airport Lama Cluster (1).

Meanwhile, two clusters namely the Tema Saan Cluster in Tebedu and Sungai Sengkabang Cluster in Subis have ended today as they did not record any new cases in the last 28 days.