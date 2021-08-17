Cuepacs Sarawak chairman reminds members to remain neutral, apolitical

SIBU (Aug 17): The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak has reminded its members not to get involved in the current political polemics.

Its chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said as the backbone of the government, civil servants must remain neutral and apolitical.

“The loyalty of civil servants is to the King, country and government. Regardless of their work level and position, civil servants must provide the best service to the people and country.

“Changes in the current political landscape do not necessarily affect the delivery system of public service,” he said in a statement yesterday, issued following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Omar said the civil service is a machinery in the national administrative system which is governed to enable smooth running of national policies and programmes.

“When the country seeks political unity, civil servants must ensure smooth running of the government service delivery system continues effectively in line with the pledge ‘Berkhidmat Untuk Negara’.

“In a situation when the country and the people’s livelihood are affected by the economic situation, civil servants must come forward to provide the best service to ease the burden of the country and people,” he said.

Earlier, Omar said civil servants in Sarawak will continue to carry out their responsibilities as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and adhere to the Public Service pledge to provide the best service to the people and nation.

“As for the selection of the new prime minister, we rely on the wisdom of Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Istana Negara.

“Cuepacs Sarawak will continue to support whoever is selected because civil servants always serve the government of the day,” he added.