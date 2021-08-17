Dewan Rakyat Speaker tells MPs to send letter declaring PM choice to palace by 4pm tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): All MPs have until 4pm tomorrow to submit in writing to Istana Negara their candidate for the next prime minister.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun issued a notice this morning instructing the MPs to do so, following a decree from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Azhar in the letter said this is in accordance with Article 43 (2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

“With this I am issuing a notice to have you submit a declaration which clearly states one MP whom you believe can be the 9th Prime Minister,” he said in the notice.

This letter has been confirmed by the Speaker’s Office. — Malay Mail

