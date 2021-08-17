Tuesday, August 17
Dewan Rakyat Speaker tells MPs to send letter declaring PM choice to palace by 4pm tomorrow

Parliament

All MPs have until 4pm tomorrow to submit their candidate for PM to Istana Negara. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): All MPs have until 4pm tomorrow to submit in writing to Istana Negara their candidate for the next prime minister.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun issued a notice this morning instructing the MPs to do so, following a decree from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Azhar in the letter said this is in accordance with Article 43 (2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

“With this I am issuing a notice to have you submit a declaration which clearly states one MP whom you believe can be the 9th Prime Minister,” he said in the notice.

This letter has been confirmed by the Speaker’s Office. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

