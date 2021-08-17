First offshore PPV handles vaccination of 501 workers

BINTULU (Aug 17): An oil and gas mobile outreach Covid-19 vaccination programme was launched recently to expedite immunisation among the offshore workers.

Bintulu Health officer Dr Melvin Chung said a total of 501 offshore workers had received the first dose of the vaccine during the programme, while another 31 oil and gas workers would be getting their second dose starting this Aug 31.

“This outreach programme can speed up vaccination rate, save time and cost,” he said, adding that these workers spent a lot of time at oil rigs and needed to be quarantined before they could be allowed to return home and meet their families.

Dr Chung said such time constraint meant that it was difficult for these workers to meet the vaccination appointments as those set on their MySejahtera application.

“Thus, the offshore vaccination centre (PPV) set up at E11, LS, B11 and KAKG complexes for oil and gas workers yet to be vaccinated or those who have missed their appointments for their second dose, would ensure that no oil and gas workers would be left unvaccinated.

“I hope that the programme would help speed up herd immunity for Bintulu community,” he added.

Meanwhile, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd Sarawak Asset senior general manager Ruslan Abdul Ghani extended his appreciation to the state government and the relevant authorities for the support and cooperation in setting up the first offshore PPV in the country.

“Petronas management is always committed to ensuring the safety of oil and gas operations and achieving the herd immunity by the end of this month,” he said.