Four localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 17): Four localities in the state have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

In its daily Covid-19 update, the committee said these include two longhouses in Sri Aman district and one village each in Kuching and Pusa districts.

“In Sri Aman, Rh. Abel, Kampung Gran Stumbin, Tanjung Bijat and Rh. Randi, Kampung Lachau Kuari, Pantu have been placed under EMCO from August 17 to 30.

“The other localities are Kampung Goebilt in Kuching and Kampung Tuie in Pusa. Both have been placed under EMCO effective from August 18 to 31,” it said.

SDMC said that in addition, 13 localities are getting their EMCO period extended.

Prisoner Placement Block, Miri Central Prison in Miri district will have its EMCO extended from August 18 to 21, while Rumah Angut anak Anding, Ulu Keriok, Niah in Subis district will be placed under EMCO from August 18 to 25.

The EMCO for Kampung Quop in Kuching is extended from August 18 to 31.

A total of 10 localities, mostly villages, in Serian district have their EMCO period extended from August 18 to 31.

They are Kampung Paon Rimu Bakong, Kampung Paon Rimu, Kampung Sg Duuh, Kampung Krangan Tekalong, Salcra Melikin quarters, Kampung Krangan Baru, Kampung Junggu Mawang, Kampung Linsat Batu Kudi, Kampung Krangan Trusan Serian, and Kampung Sungai Menyan Cina.

Meanwhile, the committee announced the end of EMCO for eight localities today.

These include four villages in Kuching district namely Kampung Bintawa Hilir, Kampung Haji Baki, Kampung Braang Temurang, and Kampung Braang Bidak.

Others were Kampung Jirok in Simunjan; Rh. Gindy, Nyemungan in Lubok Antu, Grace Million workers’ quarters in Bintulu, Mega Jutamas Sdn. Bhd., Niah in Subis.