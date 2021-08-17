GOF Battalion 12 receives logistics support from state govt

MIRI (Aug 17): Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) yesterday handed over logistic support assets to General Operations Force (GOF) Battalion 12 Miri for the purpose of beefing up border security through ‘Op Benteng Covid’ in Miri division.

Minister-in-charge of MDDMC Datuk Lee Kim Shin presented the state government contribution to GOF Battalion 12 commanding officer Supt Uchong Sigan at a simple ceremony at Miri Islamic Complex.

The Transport Minister said the assets requested by the GOF Miri would be used to carry out border security control at Long Banga in Ulu Baram and at Sungai Tujuh immigration checkpoint in Miri.

“The logistic support assets are two units each of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and scramblers, camp tents, generators, folded tables, plastic chairs and a unit of mobile irrigation trailer.”

Uchong on behalf of GOF Miri thanked the state government for such meaningful contribution to facilitate them in carrying out border security operation.

He said the logistic support like ATVs is very useful for them to manage the border security control in Long Banga.

“Long Banga in Ulu Baram is quite a big area to cover with more than 100 kilometres. These ATVs are really helpful in controlling and beefing up our border security operation.”

Also present were acting Miri Resident Jamalie Busri, who is also Subis district officer, and Public Works Department Miri divisional engineer Chong Chi Fam.