GPS leaders to have video conferencing audience with the Agong

KUCHING (Aug 17): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will represent Sarawak during an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today, following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister yesterday.

A close aide to the state leadership said GPS, chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, will attend the meeting via video conferencing.

GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Leaders of Malaysia’s main parties, including those in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) fold, are understood to have been summoned to Istana Negara for an audience with the King at 2pm today to discuss who should succeed Muhyiddin.

A quick check with an opposition party outside the PH fold indicated that such parties are not summoned to attend the meeting.

After the PH administration collapsed in February last year, Al-Sultan Abdullah also met with party leaders before appointing Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

Muhyiddin is currently caretaker prime minister after the Perikatan Nasional coalition (PN) he chaired lost its majority in Parliament because 15 Umno MPs dropped their support for him.

This morning, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun instructed all MPs to submit in writing to Istana Negara their candidate for the next prime minister by 4pm tomorrow.

He issued the notice following a decree from the Agong.