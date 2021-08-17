Kg Betong folk receive food baskets from PSB Batu Kitang

KUCHING (Aug 17): Villagers from Kampung Betong, Jalan Landeh near here recently received 105 food baskets from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Batu Kitang.

PSB Batu Kitang chairman Liu Thian Leong and his team delivered the food baskets comprising rice, canned food, noodles, and biscuits to the villagers.

In addition, the villagers also received cooked food consisting 200 packs of chicken rice and 60 packs of tofu rice from kind-hearted Samaritans Wong Ing Ngok and Wong Siew Chow.

In a statement, Liu said the food aid was distributed on a door-to-door basis under strict standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance to ensure everyone’s safety.

He hoped the food aid would ease the burden of the people during this pandemic.

Liu also expressed his gratitude for the warm response from the local community and the enthusiastic support of Kampung Betong PSB members.