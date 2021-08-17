Man gets jail, caning for molesting underage boy, showing pornographic video

KUCHING (Aug 17): A 41-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for molesting an underage boy and forcing the child and a younger boy to watch a pornographic video.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges before Sessions Court Maris Agan, who also sentenced him to three strokes of the cane and a fine of RM4,000 in default one year in jail.

He was convicted under Sections 14(a) and 15(e) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

He was charged with committing the offences against the victims, aged 12 and eight, between April 2020 and April 2021 at his living quarters at a plantation in Lundu, after inviting the boys over to purportedly play a video game on his mobile phone.

The accused also faces another 10 charges involving the same offences against three alleged victims aged 10, 13 and 14.

In mitigation, the accused who was unrepresented appealed for a lenient sentence, telling the court that his mother is ill and depending on him, and that he regretted his actions.

DPP Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan who prosecuted the case asked the court to impose a severe sentence as the actions of the accused had traumatised the victims.