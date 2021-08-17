Miri man remanded for allegedly attacking brother-in-law, kicking motorbike

MIRI (Aug 17): The Magistrates’ Court here today remanded a 27-year-old man until Aug 20 to facilitate the police investigation into an alleged mischief claim.

It is learnt that the suspect was arrested yesterday (Aug 16) at around 11am following a police report lodged by his brother-in-law.

The victim claimed that the suspect attacked him and damaged his motorcycle by kicking it in an incident by the roadside at Jalan Haji Wahed on Sunday (Aug 15).

He also claimed that the incident caused him to suffer losses of around RM300.

Police are investigating the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

According to the Section, whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of RM25 or upwards, shall be punished with an imprisonment term of not less than one year and not more than five years, or with a fine, or with both.