MP: Decentralise walk-in vaccination

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Health has been urged to vigorously promote decentralised vaccination instead of focusing on mega vaccination administration centres (PPVs).

Kota Kinabalu member of parliament Chan Foong Hin who visited the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) PPV yesterday after aerial photographs of long queues spilling onto the road emerged on social media a few days ago, noted that many people are concerned about whether Covid-19 will spread due to the surging crowd in mega PPV.

“There are advantages and disadvantages of having mega vaccination administration centre. One of the inherent disadvantages of mega PPVs is the potential underestimation of crowds, leading to overcrowding of people, especially at mega PPVs that allow walk-in vaccination without any appointment whatsoever,” he said.

Chan, who spoke to Dr Pathman, the person-in-charge at SICC PPV from the Ministry of Health (MOH), said he was made to understand that some of those queuing outside the coronavirus vaccination site had to come early in order to catch boat rides back to islands near Kota Kinabalu.

“Furthermore, Dr Pathman told me that there were also people from as far as Sipitang and Kota Belud, some of them even chartered a bus,” Chan said in a statement yesterday.

“The PPV authorities do not have much control over the crowds formed outside the parking lot of PPV and it is difficult for them to maintain order beyond their jurisdiction.”

Chan said lanes are clearly demarcated just outside the PPV, which can vaccinate 8,000 people daily, for those getting their Covid-19 shots under the PIKAS industrial programme, walk-in citizens, and walk-in non-citizens.

The queues for those with vaccination appointments and Malaysians walking in for their jabs move relatively fast, unlike the queues for foreigners, some of whom do not have any identification documents.

“The biggest bottleneck in the entire process is registration. If non-citizens do not have any documents or information, they must fill in the information, and the MOH will then issue them a special certificate to identify their vaccination status.

“On average, it takes 15 minutes for one person to register information because there are many people who are basically illiterate and do not have smartphones,” he said.

Undocumented immigrants have sprung up in Sabah like mushrooms after the rain, for decades. Government has no choice but to open the doors wide for all to come to get vaccinated, including the undocumented immigrants, and ensure that there is no forceful arrest. Covid-19 certainly will not differentiate between citizens and non-citizens.

Chan pointed out that MOH should set up more smaller PPVs around Kota Kinabalu, to further disperse the crowd. Currently, the Kota Kinabalu Health Department has two mobile vaccination centres (buses) dedicated to the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) area to vaccinate people at their homes.

He is also calling on the authorities to deploy more police officers, RELA and Civil Defence Force (APM) to help maintain order, especially outside the parking lot.